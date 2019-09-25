MIDDLEBURG — Construction of a new sports stadium, field house and athletic fields at Midd-West School District's Middleburg campus is expected to get underway next spring.
In February, the school board approved spending up to $7.5 million on the project and Monday the board approved the design development and authorized JPD Architects to proceed with the work, board president Victor Abate said.
Athletic Director Bree Solomon said she and the coaches will meet with architect Jay Darkey to go over the plans and discuss where the facilities, including the field house and long and triple jump pits, will be located.
The first phase of the project, including new turf and fencing around the existing stadium was recently completed. The new 200-seat stadium will feature a multi-purpose field for football and other sports.
"We're hoping to begin construction in the spring," said Solomon.