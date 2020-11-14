MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West High and Middle schools will remain closed through Thanksgiving while Middleburg Elementary will reopen on Monday after a two-week shutdown.
The decision to keep elementary pupils at both the Middleburg and West Snyder school buildings receiving in-person instruction while requiring students in the higher grades to continue learning remotely was made on Saturday following a discussion between school administrators, board members and school nurse Jenelle Van Horn, Superintendent Rick Musselman said.
"We're still seeing students in the Middle and High schools testing positive for COVID, experiencing symptoms or who are presumed positive," said Musselman explaining the decision to keep the two buildings closed. "We're not seeing that in the elementary schools."
The three schools in Middleburg were closed on Nov. 2 through Friday due to several positive or presumptive cases of the coronavirus among Middle and High School students and a teacher at the Middleburg Elementary School. West Snyder Elementary School in Beaver Springs remained open.
A major concern for the students who will continue remote learning is for those without reliable internet, Musselman said.
To accommodate them, the district will permit those students to attend the school where they will be able to use the technology. Transportation will be provided, he said.
District officials will begin evaluating on Monday which students don't have Internet access and could be brought to the school.
"I can only guess how many that will be," he said.
Musselman said they will reevaluate the school closure situation following the Thanksgiving break.