MIDDLEBURG — Delores Berrier called the Middleburg Pool to ask about any rules before departing to the community facility with her granddaughter.
"I called earlier and the manager said we aren't required to wear masks," said Berrier, of Kreamer, sitting at a picnic table while her 10-year-old granddaughter, Ashlyn, lounged on a towel in the sun.
Dozens of unmasked visitors enjoyed the opening day of the pool Monday, most keeping ample distance from one another.
The opening was delayed a few weeks due to a pump replacement.
Despite a state recommendation that people wear masks when lounging outside a community swimming pool, manager Erica Hood said no one is required to cover their faces at the facility.
Staff working in the concession area is wearing gloves and masks and neon orange-colored tape on the pavement indicates where people can line up to order and pick up food, she said. Tickets for Friday's Glow Party from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. are limited and must be pre-purchased to keep the crowd below 250 due to COVID-19.
"I think people are more conscientious," Hood said, looking out over the crowd of about 60 people spread out in small groups
Berrier said she does wear a mask when she goes into stores and said people taking that precaution has likely helped keep coronavirus cases low in Snyder County.
"I'm very proud of Snyder County. We're behaving ourselves," she said.
Lynnette Bassett, of Middleburg, sat at the edge of the pool with her son, Jasper, 2, as her two older kids played nearby.
"They were ready to get out," she said.
Jeff Gelnett agreed and said it was "time to get out" with his three sons, ages 4,7 and 9, who played with other youngsters at the pool.
"I'm just glad things are opening up a bit," said Urian Nelson who brought five kids out to the pool. "We always get the family pass for the season."
Amy Isaacs and her daughter, Elyse, 5, are also regular pool-goers.
"It was hard waiting for it to open. We haven't been going to places," said Isaacs, adding that she feels comfortable at the outdoor swimming pool where people can distance themselves from others.
Hood said the number of season pass holders hasn't decreased and she anticipates more people will come out to the pool as temperatures rise.
Bassett expected a larger crowd and had no concerns about taking the family to a public place where no one is wearing a mask.
"I don't wear masks to the store anymore. I'm over it," she said.