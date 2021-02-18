SELINSGROVE — The Middleburg Auction Barn Restaurant was one of three eateries in the state closed last week for violating COVID-19 rules.
The state Department of Agriculture reports each week the restaurants ordered to close for a variety of reasons following an inspection.
Between Feb. 8 and 14, the department's Bureau of Food Safety inspected 691 businesses of which 28 of the 36 complaint-driven inspections were related to COVID-19 mitigation rules, according to spokeswoman Shannon Powers.
Last week, three of the restaurants were shut down by the state for not adhering to the state's COVID-19 guidelines, which require self-certified restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity for indoor dining and non self-certified business to open at 25 percent capacity for indoor dining. The state also bars on-premise alcohol consumption unless the beverage is served with a meal and all alcohol sales must end by midnight.
In addition to the Auction Barn Restaurant located off Route 522, The Filling Station in Lebanon County and Milky Way Restaurant in Franklin County were ordered to close, according to Powers.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz opposes the state's move to close the businesses.
"These people are trying to make a living," he said of restaurant owners who have struggled to stay in business during the health pandemic that has restricted in-door dining.
Kantz said patrons have personal choice and responsibility.
"If people were that concerned they wouldn't be eating there," he said.
Consumers with general food-safety complaints or concerns about non-compliance with COVID-19 rules may file a complaint online at http://www.pda.pa.gov/FoodSafetyComplaint/