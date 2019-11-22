MIFFLINBURG — Nearly 50,000 evergreen trees — Fraser and Douglas firs, concolors, balsams — took their first step toward adding to family holiday traditions along the East Coast on Friday.
Buffalo Valley Produce Auction held it's annual tree auction on Friday, selling bundles of trees to buyers from as far away as North Carolina. The tree sale came a day after thousands of decoratives — wreaths and tree ornaments — were on the auction block.
Thousands of trees lined the produce auction located just off Route 45 between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg and the auctioneer's rapid-fire sales pitch dominated the landscape in the sale that ran from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For those owning garden shops and farms, the annual event is can't-miss.
Len Schroeder, who owns Bloomers Home & Garden Center in southern New Jersey, makes the three-hour drive each year. He comes looking for things he can't find around the Philadelphia area.
"A combination of things bring us here, including different wreaths that we can't get," he said. "We can't get the Turkish firs. Plus, they sell some smaller lots that are different so we don't have to buy large amounts."
Rachel Tebbs, from Tebbs' Farms in Williamsport, also made her annual trek and was in search of variety, but especially for Fraser firs.
Tebbs, who grows trees on her Lycoming County farm, said everybody has a shortage of the popular Fraser firs. On Friday, lots were going for up to $100 each. "There's a little bit of a shortage and when we hit Frasers, prices are $30 to $50 more than Douglas," she said. "We can't touch the price they are bringing. That's retail for us. Our Frasers aren't ready yet, so maybe we'll get lucky."
The increased prices are good news for the farmers, Tebbs said. She visits the produce auction every Tuesday during the summer to pick up produce not grown on their farm.
"Can you imagine when they planted these trees eight years ago people were expecting regular prices. Then there's a shortage and the prices go up," she said. "Good for them. Farmers don't get good luck very often."
Schroeder said he has purchased all of his trees at Buffalo Valley in the past, and some of them in other years. This was a "some" year.
"You never know what the selection is going to be like, but this looks very good," he said. "I am cautiously optimistic and I enjoy selling out early. If I can get my prices, I don't have to worry about leftover. There is nothing worse than the sound of the chipper after the season is over."