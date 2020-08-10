School Superintendents Dan Lichtel of Mifflinburg and Jennifer Polinchock of Lewisburg said they will monitor Union County's COVID-19 cases as the start of the school year approaches after the county was the only one in the state listed as having a "substantial" growth in cases over the past seven days.
The state announced new metrics to help guide school reopenings. Union County's "substantial" category — which includes the metric of 100 or more positive cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day window — means the state recommends no in-person instruction until the case numbers drop.
Both districts are scheduled to start Aug. 20.
"It puts a lot of responsibility on us. This was not welcome news," Lichtel said. "All summer, we have known we would need to be flexible and that these types of changes would be possible. (Monday) was our day."
According to the state Department of Health, the new metrics and designations are designed to offer guidance for school districts to determine if, and when, they should transition instructional models as conditions related to the pandemic fluctuate. There are three categories — low, moderate and substantial — and the threshold may change week by week. The state health and education departments recommend that schools consider changing instructional models only after observing two consecutive weeks of the same designation.
The latest state data show Union County's total positive cases per 100,000 residents was 185.3. The next highest was Delaware County at 78.6. The sharp increase is tied directly to a spike at the federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood, which have combined for 55 cases over the past two weeks. From March 6 — the first date state data was released — until July 30, Union County had 132 cases. The county has had 105 cases since July 31.
"It's two congregate facilities and while their employees come out into our community, they are taking precautions," Polinchock said. "It's a little frustrating. They aren't looking at the circumstance, they are just giving us information. It's just black and white. It is difficult for a superintendent to justify not following their recommendation."
The news comes just weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf said decisions about local school districts would be made at the local level. State Rep. David Rowe, whose legislative district covers both school districts, expressed more outrage at the state government and Wolf.
"We've been told that local school districts would make local decisions," Rowe said Monday. "We learned last week about schools and sports with off-the-cuff remarks. Now this targeting of Union County. There is no local control. It's comply or be denied. Clearly this is an issue that has been contained locally (to the prison) and we are making this a political game to the detriment of parents and students."
Lewisburg Area School Board President Jordan Fetzer said the school district administration was looking at a couple of different options and would consider what is best for students.
He said the issue would come up for discussion at Thursday evening's school board meeting, but he didn't know if the board would make any decisions then.
Both school districts in Union County — Lewisburg Area and Mifflinburg Area — have been planning to return to in-person instruction but with options for parents to enroll their kids in online learning.
Fetzer said it was disappointing that the state government has been saying the decisions on school openings would be up to the local districts but now is recommending the Union County schools not open.
"It's disappointing the state is looking at a very specific number and that's what they're basing it on," he said.
About half of the Union County COVID-19 cases are at the U.S. Penitentiary, Lewisburg, and Fetzer said the student population does not mix with the inmate population.
"The state must have been working on this metric for a while," he said. "The communication from the state has not been ideal, to say the least. It's just been a frustrating day in public education."
Mifflinburg Area School Board Vice President Tom Hosterman, in an email response to a request for comment, stated simply, "Kids need in-person school."
In-person instruction
Lichtel said he fielded plenty of phone calls and emails Monday from parents who want to see their children in schools. He tends to agree.
"We will continue to plan to open on the 20th with in-person instruction but will continue to look at other options," he said. "I really felt, the best thing we could do for our young people is to have in-person instruction. It's the best thing for our community. But we have to listen to the experts about health and safety and if they tell us what is a safe practice, we have to respect that."
"We feel confident in the plans we have available," Polinchock said. "Everybody's in a situation to determine what works for them. We have the responsibility to deliver instruction. Whatever happens, we have to make sure they are getting the education they need regardless of the mode."
Rowe said the reopening plans give parents and students options.
"If you have a parent who is concerned about remote learning, send them to school," Rowe said. "If you have a person who is concerned about safety, learn remotely. That's how it should be handled, not with some top-down mandate without any consultation."