MIFFLINBURG —Ron and Natalie Marshallick traveled about 80 miles from Dallas Saturday to visit the Christmas in Mifflinburg event.
"It was something nice to do outside," said Natalie Mashallick, noting that many events are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Christmas in Mifflinburg event held Friday and Saturday was organized by members of the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association, Gutelius House Museum and Mifflinburg Buggy Museum after the annual three-day Mifflinburg Christkindl Market was canceled.
Dozens of food and arts and crafts vendors set up booths in three areas around the Union County town, helping attendees to maintain social distancing.
Since the event was spread out it was hard to determine how many people attended, though it was well below the estimated 8,000 to 10,000 visitors to Christkindl Market in past years.
Brittany Swede, of New Berlin, appreciated the set-up and said the smaller scale event was even more enjoyable because she didn't have to maneuver through large crowds of people with her four young children.
"Smaller is better," she said.
Star Hollow Candle Company co-owners Pam Harper and Frank Rosancrans, of Middleburg, were disappointed when the Christkindl Market was canceled and jumped at the chance to cook up kettle corn from their other business, Just Fudge It, at the new event.
"We've been coming to Christkindl for 20 years. That usually pays for our January," Harper said of the financial impact the event has on their ability to pay bills.
Sales were brisk both days, she said.
"We haven't stopped cooking popcorn all day," Harper said as she filled large bags full of the popped corn as Rosancrans stirred the kettle.
Madison Conway was also impressed by the turnout on Saturday as she worked at the Rusty Rail booth and sold candied apples for the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
"I think people just want to be outside," she said.
Marshallick is a recently retired nurse and was happy to see most attendees wearing masks.
"This was very nice," she said before leaving the event with her husband who carried bags of regular and cinnamon popcorn.