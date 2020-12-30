LEWISBURG — Naloxone, a life-saving medicine used in opioid overdoses, was handed out at the Miller Center to anyone who showed up during two, one-hour windows on Wednesday.
"This is the best turnout we've had," said Sheila Packer manager of Community, Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital who had prepared 50 bags with two doses each, gloves, a mask and instructions for the third giveaway event in four months.
The program is supported by the state to reduce opioid overdoses and help addicts get into treatment.
Packer said the hospital has been supplying first responders, schools and individuals with free naloxone, more popularly known as Narcan, for three years.
The medication helps to revive people who have overdosed from opioids.
"We give it to them, no questions asked," said Packer, who added that the "stigma" around addiction still persists and some question the free distribution of the medication.
Andrea Witmer and her son Jeremiah Witmer, of the Mifflinburg-based Mercy Run Ministry, picked up some naloxone Wednesday afternoon.
"We do outreach in Philly and surrounding areas for human trafficking and prison ministry so we just thought this would be a great opportunity to have something on hand to hopefully help someone save a life and give them a second chance," said Andrea Witmer.
More than 25,000 people have been revived with naloxone administered by Pennsylvania police officers and EMS providers since November 2014, according to the state government website.
Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said he and his officers carry naloxone and he has used it once on a resident to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
"Sometimes we're the first to arrive on the scene," he said. "Do I think it's something that is great for the public to have? I do. If that were my child I would want to do anything I could to keep them alive."