A record number of Americans, 116 million, are expected to travel this holiday season, Sunday through New Year's Day, according to AAA.
The number of travelers is the most since AAA began collecting travel data in 2000, and represents an increase of 3.9 percent over last year, or 4.3 million more people packing up their sleighs for a holiday getaway.
"More than 104 million of those holiday travelers will drive to their destinations, " said Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. Delays are expected to be the worst on Thursday after Christmas, with delays reaching nearly double congestion-free drive times in major U.S. cities."
For those traveling by automobile, AAA predicts only marginal delays throughout the holiday week.
“With unemployment at historically low levels, millions of Americans will put a bow on 2019 with a trip to see family and friends,” Lehman said.
"Fortunately, the weather is cooperating with travelers in the northeast," said AccuWeather meteorologist Danielle Knittle on Friday night.
Expect temperatures slightly above normal Sunday through Christmas day, she said, "with little chance of precipitation."
Normal temperatures for the week leading up to Christmas range in the upper 30s, Knittle said. "But this coming week, beginning Monday, temperatures should be about 47 degrees. We expect temperatures to still be in the 40s on Christmas Day."
If you're driving east to the I-95 corridor, she added, weather will also be mild in Washington, Philadelphia, New York, and even Boston.
People traveling to the southeast U.S., however, should expect rain on Sunday, Knittle said.
Meanwhile, the good news is drivers will find lower gas prices during the holidays in the region, Lehman said.
Gas prices steadily declined in November, paving the way for even cheaper prices for the year-end holidays, according to AAA.
Prices are expected to drop before the new year, but will likely be slightly more expensive than last December’s national gas price average of $2.37 a gallon.
Sunday is expected to be the single busiest air travel day of the holiday week, according to a recent analysis by AAA, while Christmas Eve is the best day to travel.