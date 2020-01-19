The massive winter storm that blew across the Midwest and into the Northeast dropped a couple of inches of snow on the Valley Saturday.
Municipalities in the area prepared for up to five inches of snowfall by sending out anti-ice trucks the day before.
The preparation seemed to help as 911 Emergency dispatchers in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties reported no major accidents on local roads.
Tom Hamilton, of Sunbury, wasn't even bothered by having to shovel sidewalks Saturday afternoon.
"It's light. It's easy to shovel," he said.
Gina Landis was less amused by the light wintery mix of snow and sleet as she waited for a train to pass in Sunbury.
"I have to go to work," she said.
The cold temps were also getting to Kerry McCormick, of Sunbury, as he walked to a pool match at the Sunbury Moose.
"I love how it can go from 60-something (degrees) last weekend to this," he said.
-With additional reporting by Justin Engle.