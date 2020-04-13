Stacy Boyer and her husband tried to reach officials with the state unemployment office 700 times on Monday without success. The Kreamer residents are not alone.
Other Valley residents have been more fortunate.
Nikysha Gulba, of Shamokin, said she first filed an unemployment claim on March 16. She says she got her pin within a week, first bi-weekly claim on March 29 and first check two days later. "I had no problems at all opening my claim or filing biweekly via the website," she said.
More than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment compensation benefits in the four weeks after businesses began shutting down following Gov. Tom Wolf's order closing all non-life-sustaining businesses.
Boyer said she and her husband have been trying to contact the unemployment office for more than two weeks without any luck.
By her estimation, between her and her husband, they made more than 700 unsuccessful calls on Monday alone.
"In the first hour this morning, my husband has tried non-stop on his cell, repeatedly calling as well as I have been doing the same," she said. "As I’m dialing on the phone I’m trying the chat window with no luck. I filed on March 15 when I was determined to be a nonessential employee and made to close. I still have not gotten through as of yet and I also have not got a letter or a pin number. You can try for days with no luck."
Christina Warfield says she was laid off March 16 from Susquehanna Valley Mobility Services. She filed an initial claim that day but didn't hear anything. Warfield said she called back 118 times on March 24 before she got an email saying everything was received and the claim was successful.
Warfield said she got through on the phone and was told her claim "hadn't been touched yet and to be patient. I asked how it was fair that people who filed after me have already been paid yet mine isn't even processed yet. They said it's similar to a lottery and claims are randomly picked by the computer to be processed.
"I understand everyone is going through different coronavirus situations and try to keep that in mind," Warfield said. "It's a broken system. It's letting the taxpayers down in their greatest time of need. Why can't they extend their hours, bring on more workers (there's a huge pool to pick from), work weekends? Something must be done. We are drowning with no help in sight."
"I did everything online and had no problems," said Chris Nagy, who applied March 20 and received his first payment on April 3. "I might be the exception but like I said I had no issues except for waiting for my pin but with more than 650,000 fillings on or about the same day I was just patient knowing it will all be taken care of."
Greg Freed, of Selinsgrove, has had mixed results. He opened a claim on March 9, ahead of the coronavirus shutdown, and received compensation on March 28. Freed filed for himself and his daughter on April 5 and have not heard anything back from state officials, even after messaging federal lawmakers and Gov. Wolf.
"I just want what I’m due. I need an answer and what to expect going forward," Freed said. "I’m not the only one with this problem. There are many more suffering with this."