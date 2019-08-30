SUNBURY — Spectators stood with tears in their eyes and emotions strong as the mobile 9/11 Never Forget Exhibit rolled through the Susquehanna Valley on Friday on its way to All Home Days in Elysburg.
The Stephen Siller Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, which will be featured at the 100th celebration of the three-day event at the Ralpho Township Community Park starting tomorrow, started in Lewisburg at noon, traveled south to Shamokin Dam and into Sunbury along Front, Chestnut and Market streets. It then traveled to Northumberland, Point Township, Danville, Bloomsburg, Catawissa, Mount Carmel, Strong, Kulpmont, Coal Township and Shamokin, and ended in Elysburg.
"I got choked up," said Diane Brosius, of Dornsife, on Market Street in Sunbury where she works.
She and co-worker Jacque Kerstetter, of Northumberland, heard the fire trucks, police cars, Jeeps and motorcyclists escorting the tractor-trailer through Sunbury and came out to watch it drive by.
"It's amazing," said Kerstetter. "The whole meaning and what it represents, it's hard not to cry when you think about that day."
Sylvia Herb, of Sunbury, brought her grandchildren, Keaton Herb, 11, and Kinsley Herb, 8, out to Front Street at its intersections with Chestnut and Market streets in Sunbury.
"It's just great seeing the community come out for this, all the fire apparatus, the motorcycle people. It's great seeing the 9/11 truck," said Sylvia Herb. "My grandkids loved it. It really gives you goosebumps seeing it."
Chrissy Fornof and Josh Hawkins, two employees at Hawkins Chevrolet on Route 11 in Danville, joined their fellow co-workers watching the truck drive through on Friday afternoon.
"It definitely gave you chills," said Hawkins. "It's the patriotic thing to do. It's important. They take the time and effort to put the memorial together. It's worthwhile seeing."
Fornof said she thought of the first responders and "all the friends" lost on 9/11 as the truck drove by.
NYC firefighter Stephen Siller ran in full gear to get to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, where he died. He had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he got word of the first plane hitting the Twin Towers over his scanner. Upon hearing the news, he returned to Squad 1 to get his gear and drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 pounds of gear to his back and ran through the tunnel to the Twin Towers.
The high-tech, 53-foot tractor-trailer, which transforms into a 1,000-square-foot exhibit, is a tool to further educate citizens throughout the country about the events of that tragic day. The memorial provides interactive education, including artifacts such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos and recordings of first responder radio transmissions. Interactive guided tours are carried out by FDNY firefighters who provide firsthand accounts of the day and its aftermath.
The exhibit will be open Saturday through Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. in conjunction with All Home Days 100th Celebration. The exhibit is free.
Rob Inglis contributed to this report.