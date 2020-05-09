Moms in medical field balancing work, home life

Geisinger emergency room doctor Erica McElroy will be spending Mother's Day riding horses and enjoying the company of her family.
Spending quality time with her husband, Matt, also a Geisinger physician, and their four children has been the bright spot in a dark period amid the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
"At first there was a lot of wondering what was happening," McElroy said. "We go into the unknown every day but as time has gone by, I think, we're finding ourselves in a groove and more settled."
Nearly two months into the statewide stay-at-home order, families like the McElroys are easing into a new workplace and home routine.
Finding that new "normal" amid a global health pandemic took some time for workers in the medical field.
"It's been a little stressful," said Alessa Wertman, an Evangelical Community Hospital medical laboratory specialist. "We don't work one-on-one with patients but we are handling their specimens."
The Danville mother of Camden, 3, and Maci, 1, said she's extra cautious at work to ensure she doesn't infect her family, including her husband, Eric, and parents, Chris and Dot Blase, who care for their children when they're at work.
"It's kind of scary when you have other people to watch out for," she said.
Evangelical Community respiratory therapist Kayla Nevil has also been able to rely on her mother, Nancy Nevil, to help care for her 4-year-old daughter, Skylynn.
"I don't know what I would do without her," the Mifflinburg single mother said.
"It was kind of scary in the beginning" of the pandemic when so little was known about the virus.
Like her healthcare worker colleagues, Nevil's routine has changed.
"I'm leaving shoes outside, putting my scrubs straight into the washing machine and don't hug my daughter until after I shower," she said.
For many moms, not being able to rush to their children after a long and often stressful workday is hard to bear.
Erin Skonecki, a radiology technologist at Evangelical, has also been more vigilant about removing work clothes before entering the Kulpmont home she shares with her husband, Dan, and their two children, Ava, 3, and Brooks, nine months.
"The first thing they want to do is give me a hug," she said.
Raising children during the coronavirus pandemic has heightened her awareness of what's taking place at her job.
"I've never been worried about bringing anything home before. It has been a little more stressful," said Skonecki.
Mother of five and Geisinger LifeFlight nurse Cindy Brown credits her "easy-going" children, Kaley, Brinley, Laney, Maggie and Dex who are between the ages of 14 and 3 with making a difficult situation less challenging.
"They're adaptive," she said of the youngsters' understanding of the schedules she and her husband, A.J., a paramedic in the city of Bethel, keep during the health crisis. "I love every part of the job and they know I do. They're happy to be along for the ride."
Brown will be working Sunday but isn't fretting about the holiday.
"Every day is Mother's Day," she said.
For the health professionals who have a day off Sunday, many, like Nevil, will spend it "soaking up the time I have" with their children.
For McElroy, having to spend less time shuttling her kids, Henry, 15, Ingrid, 12, Benjamin, 9, and Wallace, 6, to school and sports activities means more time spent together on bike rides and walks and with their horses, sheep and new baby chicks.
It's precisely what she wished for, according to a Christmas letter written by her daughter last year that said McElroy's "favorite thing is to spend time with family."