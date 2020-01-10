SHAMOKIN DAM — PennDOT officials said Monroe Township has more time to consider their part in a proposed traffic signal after township officials rejected the plan last month on the southern section of the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.
However, according to local officials, the township won't reconsider. The discussion was held on Friday as part of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber Transportation Committee.
"We have not sent letters to the borough (of Selinsgrove) or the township yet to provide cost estimates for that work because we really needed to put more thought in it," said Matt Beck, PennDOT assistant plans engineer. "It doesn't make sense in our minds to incorporate the traffic signals in the first contract (of the southern section). We need to take a further look at when those signal replacements could be included in our later contracts."
The letters to the municipalities would include guidelines on how to apply for funding opportunities. The southern section work will start in 2022, Beck said.
The Snyder County commissioners extended the offer to pay about $2,000 a year to maintain the proposed light that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants to install west of Sheetz to accommodate northbound Routes 11-15 traffic from the existing bypass to southbound Route 522. The signal will be included in the thruway project only if the local governments maintain and own it, according to Beck.
The township doesn't support the installation of the proposed traffic signal and said it can not accept the county's offer because it does not address future replacement costs which can be as much as $350,000, according to a letter the supervisors sent to the county board.
Art Thomas, the township engineer and member of the committee, said it was his understanding the township supervisors would not reconsider. Township officials think it will work without the light, Thomas said.
"No, there's no flexibility," he said. "No wiggle room."
Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz implored PennDOT to go back and redesign that part of the plan. He opposes installing a traffic signal in that location because of the difficulty it will pose for large vehicles coming off the exit ramp.
"I think we are making a huge mistake if we don't take the time to come up with a different plan," said Kantz. "It would be very shortsighted to not go back to the drawing board. The first time you have a truck behind Sheetz break down, you're going to have traffic jammed and I think it will be a real disaster."
Beck said the plan cannot be changed this late in the design without even more significant delays. The Federal Highway Administration also wouldn't look favorably on it, he said.
Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranaghan, the chair of the transportation committee, implored the township to reconsider. He suggested the township could put money away each year to help pay for future costs decades down the road.