A proposed youth sports complex and indoor-outdoor entertainment venue on Airport Road has received approval from Monroe Township.
Mike Gilbert and Ben Ehrsam are working with developer Robert Grayston to lease a 50,000-square-foot warehouse and eight-acre property at 205 Airport Road across from the Penn Valley Airport.
"The property lends itself to a lot of different things, from sports to concerts, festivals and trade events. It's a great location," said Gilbert of their plan to operate the business near the future bypass ramp.
Monroe Township Zoning Officer Rick Bailey said the property is zoned industrial which allows recreation and entertainment at the site.
Ehrsam, an experienced event planner from Selinsgrove, said the warehouse has a capacity for about 5,000 people and the entire property could support up to 10,000 attendees.
"It's perfect inside and outside," he said of the open space and ample parking.
The warehouse is ideal for a wide range of year-round youth sports, including soccer, dodgeball and hockey, Ehrsam said.
If a lease agreement is reached, he said, it will cost about $75,000 to remodel the building.