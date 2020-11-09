Despite a large sign posted on the exterior door of the Monroe Township meeting room informing anyone entering the building that masks are required, none of the Monroe Township supervisors wore a face-covering during a recent public meeting.
Maskless and seated in close proximity at a long table were board chairman Dean Davis, supervisors Steve Paige and Dave Heimbach, township engineer Art Thomas and zoning officer Rick Bailey.
Township solicitor Beau Hoffman sat at the end of the same table but did wear a mask throughout the 2 1/2-hour meeting as did township secretary Stephanie McKinney and six visitors.
Davis said he doesn't wear a mask for medical reasons.
"I don't have anything against masks but I can't wear them. I have COPD and emphysema," he said.
Heimbach said he chooses not to cover his nose and mouth during the public meeting because "I have common sense."
Paige bristled at the question.
"I don't want to wear a mask," he said, adding, "I'm not going to get into it with you."
Thomas, who had a mask on the table, said he wasn't wearing it because he believed they were properly practicing social distancing.
Bailey agreed.
McKinney, who sat masked a few feet away from Bailey, Thomas and the supervisors, said she posted the signs on the township building requiring anyone entering to wear a mask.
"I feel the public coming in should wear a mask," she said.
The supervisors have been meeting in person at the township office since April because they don't have computer access at home to conduct business remotely, McKinney said. Visitors began attending the meetings in May and public members who are unable to attend in person can register to attend via Zoom, she said.