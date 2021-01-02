Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%.