Two musical acts are booked to perform in July and August at the outdoor venue on Airport Road in Monroe Township.
Ben Ehrsam, co-owner of Susquehanna Valley Event Center at 205 Airport Road, said he has confirmed former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler, with opening act, Def Leggend, a Def Leppard tribute band, will perform on July 10.
Ehrsam has also booked Kix for Aug. 21. No opening act has been named yet.
Tickets for both shows will go on sale in the next week or so, he said.
Music industry insiders expect venues will be able to permit 100 percent capacity by August, said Ehrsam, who was able to host two shows for up to 500 spectators last fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kix and AC/DC cover band, Back in Black, performed in September and Yonder Mountain String Band, and jam grass group, Cabinet, played at the venue in October.
"Everything went great," Ehrsam said of the shows.
He's looking forward to hosting up to 20 musical acts and community events at the site this year.
Ehrsam also has his sights on developing the 50,000-square-foot warehouse as a recreational venue for indoor sports.
Property owner Rob Grayston said the space is available and there is interest "it just needs money."
He's brought in coaches from the Selinsgrove wrestling and soccer teams to check out the warehouse and all have shown interest due to the "convenience of the location."