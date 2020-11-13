There were positive more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Line Mountain and Shamokin Area school districts on Friday, the same day Selinsgrove officials reported it would resume in-person instruction next week.
Selinsgrove's entire school district is scheduled to return for in-person classes on Monday after the entire district went remote this week. Midd-West Superintendent Rick Musselman said Friday officials would make a decision about a return to school for its high school students, who have been studying remotely for two weeks.
A staff member at Line Mountain Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, according to Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell on Friday morning.
The Line Mountain School District received notice Friday morning of the positive test. The last day the staff member was in school was Nov. 6. The district is currently working with the employee and the Department of Health on this matter.
Extensive contact tracing was conducted by the administration, which yielded no quarantine at this time. The district used DOH resources when completing the contact tracing.
Two additional cases of COVID-19 at Shamokin Area School District won’t move the district to a remote education model but will allow students the option to attend virtually up to Thanksgiving break, according to a Friday afternoon announcement from Superintendent Chris Venna.
According to Venna, one student and one staff member tested positive for the virus. The student attends virtually but attended an in-person extracurricular, Venna said, causing four additional students to quarantine. The staff member’s positive test resulted in four additional staffers needing to quarantine, he said.
Students are allowed to log into their homeroom’s virtual classroom page and complete assignments virtually until the holiday break beginning Nov. 25.
It’s the third COVID-19 alert from the district this week. According to the district’s online case tracker at indians.k12.pa.us, there are eight new cases this week resulting in 17 people needing to quarantine, 13 of whom are students.
Back to school
Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski thanked parents and educators for how they handled the week of remote learning.
"I speak for us most in saying that while we were prepared for this week and it was successful, it was certainly not desirable," he said. "We are confident that our return to in-person learning and extra-curriculars next week is the proper decision."
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this story.