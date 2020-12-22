MIDDLEBURG — Thirty-two Snyder County businesses and 20 nonprofit organizations will receive up to $25,000 in CARES funding for financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was hoping more businesses would have applied," Snyder County Board of Commissioners chairman Joe Kantz said.
He said some small business owners were put off with the amount of paperwork required to apply for the COVID-19 relief.
"There was a lot of red tape for a small grant. It wasn't worth it for some," Kantz said.
Tax specialist Maurice Brubaker, of Lewisburg, said he encouraged his clients to apply.
"We've seen the struggle for every business and every little bit helps," he said. "We're certainly grateful for it."
Brubaker is a recipient of two $25,000 grants approved Tuesday by the commissioners. He applied for Stanley Woodworking Inc., the Middleburg business he recently purchased, and William Penn Cabinetry, the Freeburg manufacturing firm he launched earlier this year.
Other Snyder County businesses that received the maximum $25,000 are Aim Innovative Marketing Inc.; Alice Stelter Insurance; BDS Farms LLC; Bots Tavern; CA Reed; Comfort Specialists; Glick Inc.; Hostetler & Sons; Livic Civil LLC; QCMI Corp.; Selinsgrove Brewing Company; Shade Mountain Winery; Showers Construction LLC; Sire Advertising Inc.; Skeeters Pit BBQ; Sunbury Broadcasting Corp.; The Pepper Tree and TN Showers Construction.
Other businesses were awarded various amounts under $25,000.
Bride's Bouquet salon received $22,692; The Light Bar collected $21,677; Star Hollow received $13,801; L&N Masser got $12,846; Protecom Wines LLC received $12,721; Stahl Brothers Garage LLC got $11,784; Distinctive Hair Designs received $10,964.
Five other businesses that received reimbursements of less than $10,000 are AMA PC received $8,401; Isle of Que Brewing LLC received $5,862; Owens Historic Preservation Services received $2,763; Nutcon LLC received $2,460 and Beverleys received $1,456.
The following 20 organizations received funding:
Beaver Community Fair Association, $3,450;
Central PA Workforce Development Corp., $3,142
Central Susquehanna Sight Services, $554
East Snyder Community Garden, $844
FOCUS Central Pennsylvania, $419
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, $17,166
Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company, $9,543
McClure Area Quick Response, $1,452
Regional Engagement Center, $8,659
Selinsgrove Area Recreation, $713
Selinsgrove Projects Inc., $3,703
Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, $13,306
Setebaid Services Inc., $20,000
Snyder County Libraries, $20,000
St. Paul's United Church of Christ, $20,000
Summit Early Learning, $20,000
SUN Area Career and Technology Foundation, $9,075
Susquehanna Council Inc.- Boy Scouts of America, $17,624
Susquehanna Valley CASA, $4,543
West Snyder Recreation Association, $10,361.