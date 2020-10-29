Three Valley counties will begin counting mail-in ballots on Election Day while Montour County won't begin counting its more than 3,000 mail-in ballots until Wednesday morning.
And there will be plenty to count.
According to election officials across the Valley, more than 25,000 mail-in ballots have been requested with most already received by officials. That represents nearly a quarter of all registered voters in the Valley and a third of the vote totals from 2016. In 2016, there were 75,709 ballots cast in the four Valley counties with voter turnout ranging from 63 percent in Northumberland County to 74.5 percent in Snyder County.
Nationally, the U.S. Elections Project reports more than 80 million Americans have already voted. 52.4 million mail-in ballots that have already been returned, including 2.1 million in Pennsylvania.
For Dustin Fenstermacher, it's been a waiting game in Northumberland County.
As of Thursday evening, he was still waiting to receive his mail-in ballot. Fenstermacher, of Trevorton, was unable to vote in the delayed June primary after moving back home earlier this year.
He said he changed voter registration when he moved but then was told it wasn't switched over in time to participate in the primary. When he applied for a mail-in ballot in June, he said he received notice it was a duplicate application. He provided The Daily Item a screenshot of his voter registration showing his application was processed on May 26 and was processed on July 17. The ballot was mailed Thursday, Oct. 29.
"Ballots are supposed to be in and I am worried I'm not even going to get mine before the election," he said. "I got notice it was mailed (Thursday) but I've still heard nothing. I understand they are busy, but this is two times."
As some of his friends and relatives began receiving their mail-in ballots, he became worried and said the wait and lack of action is "infuriating."
He said he has left two messages with the county elections — including one back in May — and finally heard something back late Thursday from Nathan Savidge, the chief registrar for the county. Savidge did not return a message seeking comment on Thursday.
When to count
Darlis Dyer, Assistant Director of Elections and Chief Voter Registrar in Montour County, said the county had sent out 3,720 mail-in and absentee ballots and had received 2,987 as of Wednesday afternoon. There are 14,029 registered voters in the county according to the latest data from the state Department of State (led by 6,920 Republicans and 4,818 Democrats).
Northumberland County Election Office Chief Registrar Nathan Savidge said there are approximately 11,000 mail-in ballots already received. The plan is to start counting them at 7 a.m. Nov. 3. There are 57,632 registered voters in the county, including 30,449 Republicans and 19,199 Democrats.
As of Thursday, Snyder County Elections Director Debbie Bilger had sent out 4,985 absentee and mail-in ballots and had received 4,786 back.
All the mail-in and absentee ballots received will be scanned into a machine beginning at 8 a.m. Election Day and the counting will begin as soon as polls close at 8 p.m. There are 23,711 registered voters in Snyder County, including 15,391 Republicans and 5,377 Democrats.
Greg Katherman, Union County's elections director, said officials will begin opening ballots at 9 am. and scanning them in the system after they have been opened. Totals will not be released or posted until after polls close, he said. There are 26,262 registered voters in the county, including 14,046 Republicans and 7,097 Democrats.
In 2016, President Trump handily won all four Valley counties, securing at least 60 percent of the vote in each county, including 71.7 percent of the vote in Snyder County. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 44,492 votes in Pennsylvania and he had a 30,053 vote margin in the four Valley counties.
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore, Justin Strawser and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this story.