More than 537 tickets for the annual Hops, Vines and Wines Festival tentatively scheduled for July 18 have been sold.
All 1,800 tickets went on sale online Saturday morning for $50 each and within hours several hundred were sold, said festival co-founder Carol Handlan.
A total of 537 tickets were sold as of Monday afternoon, she said.
Buyers will be reimbursed if the event is not held due to COVID-19, she said.
The festival has been held every summer since 2008 and benefits the Selinsgrove Projects Inc. downtown revitalization efforts.
Tickets are available at www.selinsgrovebrewfest.com
— MARCIA MOORE