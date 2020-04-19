SELINSGROVE — Tickets for the July 18 Hops, Vines and Wines Festival went on sale Saturday morning and by early evening 502 had been sold.
A total of 1,800 tickets are available at $50 each for the scheduled event that attracts dozens of breweries and wineries to the award-winning festival held annually since 2008.
Sponsored by Selinsgrove Projects Inc., the daylong event will be held in the borough if the statewide stay-at-home order is lifted, said co-founder Carol Handlan.
All tickets will be refunded if the event is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
Tickets are available for sale online at www.selinsgrovebrewfest.com. Up to 10 tickets may be purchased at a time.
— MARCIA MOORE