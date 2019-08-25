LEWISBURG — Similar to the 1969 Woodstock festival held in Bethel, N.Y., Saturday's Lewistock event in Hufnagle Park featured music, outdoor yoga and a relaxed vibe among the more than 1,000 attendees.
"The weather is perfect and there isn't any mud," laughed Sue Jamison, a volunteer with the Lewisburg Arts Council (LAC) which co-sponsored the event with Folk Justice Band to celebrate the council's 50th anniversary.
People strolled in the park, sat on blankets and lawn chairs and practiced yoga under a large tree as musicians from Folk Justice Band, the Becky Blue Band and Ruby Throated Sparrow entertained them with songs from the 1960s.
"People came dressed for this," said event co-chairman Sara Kelley, who was thrilled to see many in the crowd wearing tye-dye and vintage clothing. "People assume hippy when they think of Woodstock. I say loose and happy."
Food, crafts, music, wine and beer vendors were also on site.
Among the items being sold were Lewistock tee shirts co-designed by Connie Timm, a LAC board member who along with her husband, Neal, attended Woodstock in 1969 and Lewistock 50 years later.
She recalled the mud, the crowd and the faint sound of live performances from the three-day festival one-half century ago.
"We had tickets but we only stayed for one day," said Timm. "We went for the music and we could barely hear it. We walked two miles in and slogged two miles out."
Angela Gockley and her husband, Brian, a member of Folk Justice Band, parked their 1984 Volkswagen Vanagon near the stage with a handmade sign on the back, 'Lewistock or Bust.'
"This is the perfect backdrop to Lewistock," said Gockley who with her husband traveled 2,200 miles along the East Coast in the van this summer. "It's the whole freedom vibe."
Brooke Persing, of Lewisburg, brought her three children, Taylor, 8, Nicolette, 6, and Jaydon, 4, out to hear the music and have a snack before getting their faces painted and ending the day at the nearby playground.
"It's definitely nice to have things like this in a small town," said Persing.
Proceeds from Lewistock will benefit Friends of Music in the Park, one of several regular events held for free by LAC including the annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival and Stroll Through the Arts.
