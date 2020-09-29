SHAMOKIN DAM — The Golden Arrow Motel has been shut down after code inspectors deemed it uninhabitable but the owner says the closure will be temporary.
"I fully expect it to reopen soon" with limited capacity until the roof can be replaced, said owner Dusan Bratic, of Mechanicsburg.
Code officers from Central Keystone Council of Governments, which Shamokin Dam Borough employs to enforce its codes, closed the motel last Wednesday after posting a notice on all 10 rooms that the building was uninhabitable.
Bratic petitioned Snyder County Court for an emergency injunction to stop the borough and Keystone COG from closing the motel, calling the move "arbitrary" and "unreasonable."
The petition was denied by President Judge Michael T. Hudock on Monday afternoon.
Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine said the closure was done after numerous attempts to work with Bratic.
"This has been a challenge for years," he said.
Bratic said he was in the midst of repairing a leaky roof and other improvements when the motel was shut down.
He obtained a permit from the Keystone COG on Jan. 21 to replace the roof and make other exterior and interior improvements, including installing gutters, lighting, doors and carbon monoxide detectors.
The permit allowed him six months to do the repairs unless Bratic received an extension. He stopped renting one of the rooms because of a leak and placed a tarp over that area of the roof, according to court documents.
All but the roof was completed within six months and on Aug.10, Bratic asked for a six-week extension, citing in court papers that a metal shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic impeded the work from being done.
When the six-week extension ended without the work being completed the motel was shut down for code violations.
Bratic said during Monday's hearing he learned that the code officers had requested to inspect the building and when it was not granted, they moved to close the motel.
After the hearing, Bratic said, he and the code officers "reached an agreement" that he could open eight rooms once the inspection takes place and the go-ahead to reopen is granted.
He hopes the inspection takes place later this week and guests can return.
Bratic said several guests were displaced by the closure and some are now staying with family or friends.
Hovenstine said the code officers made sure that all the people impacted by the closure had a place to stay.
Bratic would not say how many were displaced or how long they were living at the motel.
"Just like any place else, if you pay, you stay," he said.