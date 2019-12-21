SUNBURY — Eight-year-old Kiegan Clark was overcome with emotion as he watched Santa and Mrs. Claus walk toward his home with bags of gifts Saturday morning.
"He just jumped in the air with happiness," his 10 1/2-year-old brother, Killian, said.
Kiegan continued jumping as St. Nick and his wife posed for photos on a living room couch with the boys, their 3-month-old sister, Willow, and their mother, Miranda Clark, after delivering presents, diapers, household cleaning items and gift cards.
Also unable to hold back her emotions, Miranda Clark wiped tears from her face as she described the difficult time she's been facing raising her children alone on a limited income.
"I was off work a lot longer than I thought I would be," she said, cradling her infant daughter.
The holiday delivery was part of the annual Santa's Miracle Gift of Giving program started several years ago by then City Santa Claus Ray DeFacis and his wife, Tina.
Following DeFacis' passing two years ago, Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans took over the roles. This year, with the aid of private donations, they along with Tina DeFacis, provided 10 less fortunate families with gifts, clothes and meal gift cards.
"The need is so great," said Victoria Rosancrans.
She donned the Santa suit and Kristine Rosancrans put on the Mrs. Claus suit to deliver to two families, the Clarks and Wanda Stansbury, a Sunbury resident raising her two grandchildren, Harmony Young, 8, and Johan Young, 6.
Visibly stunned to see the jolly old elf in their living room, the siblings had to be prompted to speak up.
Harmony eventually let Santa know she was looking forward to getting an L.O.L Surprise dollhouse and Johan said he was hoping for Army sets.
Stansbury was also left speechless by the generosity.
"I can't even say or I'll cry," she said.
As they left one of the homes early Saturday afternoon, Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted by 4-year-old Avah Greene seated in the backseat of a car waiting for a friend.
"Is that the real Santa?" the girl asked, wide-eyed.
The Clauses made sure to ask her and two other kids what they want for Christmas, prompting Avah to inquire about Santa's gift wish.
"A vacation when Christmas is over," the elf replied.