Municipal budgets across the Valley have been twice as likely to rise than fall according to a review of spending plans since 2015.
As Valley municipalities finalize 2020 budgets in the coming weeks, The Daily Item reviewed the budgets of 10 Valley cities, boroughs and townships from 2015 to 2019. Of the 50 budgets reviewed, 24 increased year to year, 11 decreased and five held steady. Of the 10 municipalities, eight had higher budgets in 2019 than 2015 with only two — Mahoning Township in Montour County and Lewisburg Borough — featuring lower spending plans after five years.
With the cost of just about everything going up, it’s rare for municipal budgets to decrease and stay down. Still, a number of Valley municipalities have not always had to rely on yearly tax hikes to fund their spending plans. Several have held taxes at their current levels for the past several years, according to a sampling of Valley municipal budgets spanning the past five years.
Despite a larger final budget each year from 2015 to 2019, Sunbury has not increased taxes since the 2015 budget when they went up 2 mills. City officials have increased fees and laid off police officers in past years to balance the city’s spending plan.
City property owners should not see a property tax increase next year, either, according to early projections of the 2020 budget. Treasurer Kevin Troup said Mayor Kurt Karlovich trimmed more than $100,000 from his police department budget by eliminating the $80,000 police chief’s salary because there currently is no chief. Officer in Charge Brad Hare will continue to run the department.
Karlovich instead added the salary of more full-time officers into the 2020 budget, he said.
Overall, the city budget increased by 13 percent between 2015 and 2019.
“We try not to raise taxes in the City of Sunbury, if at all possible,” Troup said. “I’ve been here 20 years. I think we’ve only raised taxes three times.”
Sometimes there are increases due to projects, sometimes due to high legal fees, such as those stemming from investigations of the city police department in recent years.
In 2014, officials balanced the pending 2015 budget by laying off Patrolmen Corey Zerbe and Gary Heckman and one part-time employee in the treasurer’s office.
City council enacted no tax increase for the 2016 budget but increased fees for rental permits, zoning hearings and parking permits.
Since 2015, the millage rate has remained at 25 mills for real estate, 2 mills for debt service, 2 mills for recreation and .25 of a mill for library. A mill equals $1 of tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Projects increase budget
Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert said the borough’s budget has fluctuated over the past five years because of street projects. Still, the borough has not increased taxes since it adopted the 2017 spending plan. That increase was 1 mill, to 12.74 mills. The current millage is 16.8 percent higher than the 10.9 mills in 2015.
“A lot of times it’s going to be dependent on what grant funding is coming in and going out,” he said.
Lewisburg approved a project in early 2015 to adapt traffic signals on Route 15 at Route 45, St. Mary’s Street and Route 192, so that the signals “talk to each other” to improve traffic flow, Lowthert said.
“It was the first in our region, but it’s fairly common in other parts of the commonwealth,” he said.
The budget increased by 16.6 percent from 2017 to 2018. About $1 million of the $3.5 million actual budget in 2018 was due to the adaptive signal project and street paving.
The 2019 budget of $2.75 million is 11.2 percent lower than the 2015 budget of $3.098 million. Lowthert expects council to keep taxes the same in 2020 in a budget just above $3 million due in part to grant-funded projects. That budget would reflect a 9 percent increase in expenditures over the 2019 budget.
Lowthert said the 2021 budget will include a huge peak in expenditures due to funding from DCNR and PennDOT for a large floodplain restoration project. The project will extend the rail trail to the Bucknell University campus and make Hufnagle Park more of a nature play area with interactive activities.
East Buffalo Township budgets have gone up and down over the five years. Overall, the $4 million budgeted for 2019 budget represents an 8.1 percent increase in spending over the 2015 spending plan of $3.7 million, while real estate taxes increased 7.3 percent over the period, though the tax rate has remained at 5.11 mills the past three years.
Danville Borough’s general fund budgets have increased 13 percent over the past five years, from $2.3 million in 2015 to the $2.6 spending plan this year. Overall taxes, including funding for streets and fire service, increased nearly 33 percent, from 6.07 mills to 8.07 mills during the period.
In contrast, in neighboring Mahoning Township, taxpayers have been paying the same real estate tax rate for all five years surveyed. In fact, the new board of township supervisors voted in 2017 to eliminate the $10 per capita tax beginning in 2018.
The tax brought in about $23,000 annually.
The current budget of about $3 million is 9 percent lower than the 2015 budget of $3.3 million. Property taxes have remained at 1.588 mills.
“Every line is just critically reviewed,” township Treasurer Ken Houck said.
Houck added the township’s investments also help balance the budget.
The township’s sale of its water and sewer departments earlier this year to SUEZ Water Pennsylvania for $9.5 million provided a big boost to township coffers. The township previously operated the water and sewer system, though Danville supplies the water from its water plant and processes township sewage at the borough’s sewer plant.
“We funded all the pipes and water tanks,” Houck said. “There was a lot of overhead. That margin was getting thinner.”
Fire truck money
In Snyder County, Selinsgrove Borough increased taxes the past two years after a few years of keeping them at the same level.
Borough Manager Paul Williams said the 1.5 mill increase in 2019 was for fire protection, providing Dauntless Hook & Ladder Co. money for a new vehicle. Council increased taxes 1 mill in 2018. The current 19.5 millage rate is 14.7 percent higher than the 17 mills in 2015 through 2017.
The borough’s budget has increased by about 12 percent from the $4.2 million in expenditures in 2015 to this year’s $4.7 million spending plan.
Assistant Borough Manager Sheri Badman said budgets fluctuate, and as the borough used its reserve funds to cover costs, the need for a tax increase was warranted.
“We’ve been fortunate and lucky here,” Williams said. “Every couple years you have to start looking at adjustments because costs go up, be it paving, salaries, wages. We’ve been fortunate with health care. We’ve been able to manage those expenses. We’ve been operating within the constraints of the revenue we have.”
He said that in some years, special projects increase the budget.
Middleburg Borough’s budget increased 8.2 percent from $545,245 in 2015 to $590,255 in 2019. The exception was in 2018, when it shot up to $1.54 million from 2017’s $555,944. The reason was a stormwater project for which the borough received a $978,500 PennVEST grant.
Borough property taxes have increased by just 3.7 percent, from 26.5 mills in 2015 to the current 27.5 mills beginning in 2018.
In Watsontown, the tax millage has remained the same over the past five years.
“Our millage has remained at 18.5 throughout that time, but our electric revenue and costs fluctuates from year to year,” Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said.
“The biggest factor, expense-wise, is our police salary and benefits,” Jarrett said. “In Watsontown, our general fund budget is subsidized a great deal by our electric. Taxes in Watsontown are pretty low. Where most municipalities rely on property taxes as a huge part of their revenue, we don’t. We rely on electricity.”
He said the borough can keep taxes low and still offer services.
“Quite frankly, a town of 2,000 should not have a full-time police department,” Jarrett said. “If it wasn’t for electrical, we wouldn’t have a full-time police department in Watsontown. The electric pays for the vast majority of that.”
The borough’s budget increased 12.8 percent over the five years, from $1.4 million in 2015 to $1.58 million in 2019.