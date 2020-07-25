Heather Sue Campbell’s father said she was let down by the judicial system that failed to recognize she was in peril in the weeks before she and Matthew T. Bowersox were shot dead on July 10 in a Monroe Township restaurant parking lot.
In his grief, David Campbell is questioning how the slayings could happen after his daughter filed two protection-from-abuse (PFA) orders in the past year against her former husband, Christopher T. Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, and told authorities he had guns and threatened her life several times.
Fernanders is accused of shooting Campbell, 46, and Bowersox, 55, of Mifflinburg, as they embraced under an umbrella in a Mifflinburg restaurant parking lot following a dinner date. Now recovering at Geisinger Medical Center from gunshot wounds suffered when a legally armed witness shot him, Fernanders is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
A PFA Campbell filed against him was in effect when the murders took place.
“The law needs to be more strict. Who fumbled the ball?,” the elder Campell said.
He and his wife, JoAnne, of Trevorton, spoke out this week to raise awareness and help others who are in abusive relationships.
“Heather would want people to not feel afraid when leaving a relationship and not have to worry about their lives,” JoAnne Campbell said.
Help for abuse victims
Susan Mathias, executive director of Transitions PA, a crisis center serving victims of domestic violence in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, said the agency assisted 205 people in obtaining a PFA, or restraining order, last year.
PFAs are an effective tool to help protect victims of abuse but “everyone has to do their job” to ensure the court order is carried out properly, Mathias said.
“It’s not just a piece of paper, it’s an order of the court and they have gotten stronger,” she said of last year’s enactment of Act 79 that requires weapons be relinquished to law enforcement within 24 hours of a PFA being issued instead of 30 days.
Obtaining a PFA is a civil process and can be sought by an individual or on behalf of children. A judge reviews each application and if a temporary restraining order is granted, a hearing is held within 10 days to determine if a final PFA is issued for up to three years.
If an abuser violates the order, he or she faces a $1,000 fine and a six-month jail sentence.
In 2018, 592 PFAs were filed and 190 were granted in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.
“I don’t know what happened in this case (Campbell and Bowersox slayings) but we’ve really got to take a look at it” to understand what may have gone wrong, Mathias said.
Transitions PA offers a wide array of services, including assistance in filing PFAs, safe housing, legal aid, counseling and a custody exchange location.
“We have professionals in the area that can help them plan. We do a ton of just talking,” she said. The 24-7 hotline number is 1-800-850-7984.
About 2,700 calls were made to the hotline last year, Mathias said.
Two PFAs
Court records describe a rocky relationship between Campbell and Fernanders who had two children, ages 11 and 15, before their marriage ended in divorce in January.
In the past year, Campbell had obtained two temporary PFA’s against Fernanders. She described in the documents the threats he made against her in the presence of their children, described the weapons that he owned and that he brandished them in front of the family.
The most recent filing was made after Fernanders was arrested by state police at Stonington late in the evening of June 22 after an altercation with Campbell. Appearing before District Judge John Gembic in the early morning hours on charges of terroristic threats and harassment, he was arraigned, ordered not to have any contact with his ex-wife and released without bail.
David Campbell wants to know why, with Fernanders’ past history of threatening his daughter, he was allowed to walk out of the courtroom with few conditions.
Gembic said he was not made aware during the arraignment of the prior PFA or that Fernanders had weapons.
“I had no knowledge of anything, only what was brought before me and what is in the complaint,” he said. “There are many domestic incidents and some have more information than others.”
By law, Gembic said, he can only take into consideration the “four corners of the documents” which prohibits the courts from looking for information beyond what is written in the criminal complaint.
“What is in there is the only thing I see,” he said.
Ordered to give up weapons
Campbell immediately applied for a PFA after the June 22 incident and on June 25 a Northumberland County sheriff deputy served Fernanders a court order to relinquish his weapons within 24 hours, court records said.
Sheriff Bob Wolfe said he could not comment on the case pending the homicide investigation.
According to the PFA filed in 2019, Fernanders owned a 9mm handgun and had built an AR-15. The Campbell family said they don’t know where those weapons are now.
The weapon used to kill Campbell and Bowersox was an unregistered homemade P80 polymer pistol that was recovered at the crime scene, court records said.
Wolfe said when a PFA is served the sheriff will ask for all guns, but if the person says they don’t have any, law enforcement can’t enter a home without a search warrant.
Dave Campbell said he wants law enforcement to be able to conduct searches of homes for weapons when a PFA is filed.
“There is no reason that it took three to four days to check if he had any weapons,” he said.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said there is room for improvement in the PFA process, particularly in the limited hours Northumberland County currently offers in handling requests for restraining orders.
“The system is abused at times and it makes it that much harder on the people that are in real danger,” Hare said. “Anyone can ‘Monday-morning quarterback’ but we need to get a set procedure in place. I have instructed my department to dig deep into situations when a PFA is filed. We already do this but sometimes when things don’t show up in backgrounds, we need to do a bit more digging.”
Dave Campbell said he hopes this is done more frequently for the sake of others.
“Things have to change so this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” he said. “We are grieving and we want to know where any mistakes were made so no one else would have to go through this like we are doing right now.”