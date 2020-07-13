There’s no apparent momentum for Valley schools to shed Native American monikers and imagery used for nicknames and logos.
Multiple school leaders at Shikellamy and Shamokin — the Braves and Indians, respectively — say it hasn’t been discussed. Leaders at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional did not return messages seeking comment.
“I haven’t heard anything. No one’s said a word. I really didn’t even give it a thought, for Indians. The Redskins, that’s a little more offensive,” said Brian Persing, president, Shamokin Area School Board.
The National Football League franchise in Washington, D.C., announced Monday it would shed its Redskins branding, a team name derided for years as being racist against Native Americans. The Cleveland Indians franchise in Major League Baseball is reportedly exploring a switch, too, while baseball's Atlanta Braves announced it would keep its name but explore the culture around the name including the “tomahawk chop” cheer used by fans.
Superintendents Chris Venna and Jason Bendle of Shamokin and Shikellamy, respectively, each said the topic hasn’t been brought up for discussion within their districts. Bendle added that no one contacted Shikellamy to raise questions about the school’s nickname.
“I haven’t heard any discussion on that subject,” said Wendy Wiest, president, Shikellamy School Board.
“We haven’t discussed it at all. I think it’s nonsense. It seems like anymore there are people looking for something to be offended,” said Charles Shuey, director, Shamokin Area School Board.
The Pennsylvania Youth Congress, a statewide LGBTQ youth advocacy organization, campaigns online against “racist” public school mascots. The group lists Shamokin and Shikellamy among 66 schools that use terminology and imagery specific to Native Americans. The group found about 11 percent of the state’s high school graduates in 2019-20 attended one of the 66 schools.
“Racist mascots create a hostile school environment for both Native students and students of conscience by promoting wholly offensive imagery as a core community value,” the group states at www.payouthcongress.org.
Steve Engle, president, Shikellamy Braves Foundation, said it hasn’t been discussed by the organization formally. He did say there have been casual conversations with school alumni.
“We don’t see Shikellamy Braves as being in the same context as the Redskins. We look at Shikellamy as honoring Chief Shikellamy, who was a huge part of local history,” Engle said.
“I haven’t had any discussions nor have I heard any discussions about it,” Henry Hynoski, Shamokin Area’s varsity football coach, said before speaking about student-athletes participating in limited off-season workouts. “Nothing came up, yet. It wasn’t mentioned.”
The use by high schools of Native American monikers and imagery is beyond the purview of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, according to Associate Executive Director Melissa Mertz.
"School nicknames and mascots are under the direction of the local school board and school administration. None of our schools have contacted us regarding this issue,” Mertz said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) said the same about local control, however, a spokeswoman said the Department has for the past six years “promoted the principles of equity and inclusivity in our schools and worked with many schools to help them create welcoming and safe learning environments.”
“Mascots and nicknames that disparage cultures or nationalities, marginalize groups of people or are grounded in outdated societal stereotypes, are inconsistent with the values PDE has been working to advance,” Nicole Reigelman of PDE said.
Annette Stevenson, Chief Communications Officer, Pennsylvania School Boards Association, noted local control and directed attention to the organization’s section of its website on Equity Services addressing racial inequality in schools.