Dangerously high temperatures will hit the Susquehanna Valley beginning Friday and local officials are putting plans in place to offer help where it may be needed.
The Valley will see its highest temperatures in three years on Saturday when forecasts call for a match of the record 98 degrees.
"It's going to be pretty hot," AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rossio said. "Temperatures will be well into the 90s beginning Friday. Saturday looks to be the hottest since (the Valley) hit 98 on July 23, 2016.
"This is a dangerous heat wave. If you don't have to go outside, don't."
For those who don't have air conditioning, local agencies can offer assistance over the next few days. Area Agencies on Aging offices in the Valley are ready to assist older adults facing dangerously hot weather by offering a range of services including transportation to cooler locations such as a local church or senior center.
"We provide a lot of education," said Holly Kyle, executive director of Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, including advising residents to keep outdoor activity to a minimum, wear lightweight clothing, stay in a cool place and drink plenty of water.
Some seniors are reluctant to put on the air-conditioning because "they don't want to run up their electric bill," she said.
Aging staff advises residents without AC to shut curtains or shades and install fans or visit a local senior center or mall where air-conditioning is provided, Kyle said. Seniors in Union and Snyder counties are encouraged to contact the Union-Snyder Agency on Agency at 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558 if they can’t afford to run an air conditioner or need transportation to an air-conditioned place.
Kathi Lynn, executive director of Columbia Montour Area Agency on Aging, said they encourage seniors to notify the office of any problems and check out the senior center. In addition to a cool place and a light meal, they can meet new friends and participate in programs, she said.
The Montour County Center, on West Mahoning Street in Danville, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Transportation and meals can be provided with 24-hour notice.
“With the extremely high temperatures we are expecting to see, it’s important that we check on our older neighbors, friends, and family members to make sure they are staying cool,” said Secretary of the Department of Aging Robert Torres. “Pennsylvania’s network of Area Agencies on Aging is a great resource for seniors or their caregivers to find senior centers acting as cooling centers if needed.”
Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Karen Leonovich said the senior centers are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"Anyone 55 years of age and older are welcome to visit one of the centers to enjoy cooler temperatures," said Leonovich. "We can assist with arranging transportation to one of the Centers. Our agency also provides fans to older adults who have no air conditioning or fans in their homes. We also contact at-risk older adults involved with our agency to ensure their needs are met during the hot weather."
She offered the following tips:
Today's temperature is expected to top out at 88, but the humidity will make it feel like 97, according to AccuWeather's forecast. On Thursday, temperatures are forecast to peak at 87 with a heat index of 98.
The dangerous temperatures hit the Valley beginning Friday.
According to AccuWeather, temps hit 93 on Friday with humidity making it feel like 105. Saturday's forecast high of 98 could meet the July 20 record of 98 set in 1953; it will feel like 109. On Sunday, temperatures are expected to top out at 95 with a 107 heat index.
"It will be very, very dangerous," said Rossio. "What is different is the dew point. Because there is so much moisture in the air, skin will be too moist to sweat and heat exhaustion can strike more quickly. The higher the dew point, the hotter and stickier it will be."
Rossio said the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry will begin sliding eastward into Pennsylvania today, bringing higher temperatures, rain and humidity.
"Wednesday and Thursday will be a little cooler, but temperatures will still be in the 80s," Rossio said. "The humidity will still be miserable. What's left of Barry will bring heavier shower and thunderstorm activity and it will lead right into this heat on Friday."
According to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, there is the potential for some locations "to be hit with rainfall of 1-3 inches per hour for a short time, which can easily overwhelm storm drains and small streams," from the remnants of Barry.