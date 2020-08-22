MIDDLEBURG — Scott Zeigler has been hired to serve as a full-time assistant district attorney in Snyder County.
District Attorney Michael Piecuch said Zeigler started the job earlier this week and "will be involved in all phases of prosecuting cases."
Zeigler graduated from Widener University's Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg and earned a bachelor's degree from Wilkes University.
He had previously worked as an associate for a Sunbury law firm.
Piecuch has two part-time assistant prosecutors, Brian Kerstetter and Matthew Cravitz.
"This hiring was essential given the increase in my office's caseload. Scott Zeigler will be a tremendous asset to our staff and to the people of Snyder County," Piecuch said. "We're grateful to have him on the team."