NEW BERLIN — Amber Bierly and Alexis Bingaman have attended the annual New Berlin Day event for years and weren't going to miss out on it this year.
"I'm at a point where I just want some normalcy," said Bierly, of New Berlin, who was more comfortable attending an outdoor event during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Bingaman, of Mifflinburg, bringing her 1-year-old daughter, Josie Husam, out for a new experience during the health crisis was also important.
"I don't want her to know any of this ever happened," she said of the pandemic and its repercussions that have included the cancelations of most large gatherings.
Shirley Hummel, a member of the event's activities committee, said organizers were intent on holding the 50th consecutive annual event.
"It was very important to keep it going because it's a reunion for many people," said Hummel.
Many precautions were taken, she said, including spreading food and arts and crafts vendors across four streets, providing masks, installing two handwashing stations and numerous signs reminding people to maintain social distancing.
Noreen Clark, of Mountain Top, picked up a mask before walking through the crowds to find friends and check out the arts and crafts.
"I left my mask in the car," she said.
Ron Minges, owner of Minges Antiques, of Nook, has exhibited at the event for years and found this year's crowd to be "enthusiastic. I think the crowd is larger this year."
Sheri Weinhold, of Lancaster, traveled miles to the show for the first time as she prepares to close her metal garden art business.
"It's been outstanding," Weinhold said of the brisk sales she made. "People are just happy to be out."
To commemorate the 50th New Berlin Day anniversary, special mugs for $25 and crockpots for $45 have been made by local potter, Angela Mowery.
Hummel said the event was planned by a small group of about eight people and hopes others will join the effort so it isn't the last.