Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.