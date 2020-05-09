MIFFLINBURG — Doug Bertanzetti, the former assistant director of SUN Area Technical Institute, is now serving as executive director of SUMMIT Early Learning.
“Doug’s leadership experience, track record for building strong teams and passion for education will be an immense asset to this great agency. The Board and Management team are excited to have him as part of the SUMMIT family," said board president Adanma Akujiez.
Bertanzetti was appointed to the position on May 1 and has been meeting with early education executives to discuss reopening child care centers in Snyder and Union counties. Centers in Mifflin County are not yet permitted by the state to reopen due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We will open in the two counties on June 1 with a 50 percent capacity," he said.
Priority will be given to "frontline" and essential workers who are unable to do their job remotely, Bertanzetti said.
"We'll be contacting parents soon," he said of the task of getting in touch with families to determine who will be allowed to use the centers in Lewisburg, Selinsgrove and Mifflinburg initially. "It's a lot, but everyone is tasked with (the challenges) of starting up again."
Bertanzetti has nearly 25 years of experience in education and coaching.
He taught art to students from Pre-K through high school at Warrior Run School District where he later served as assistant principal before taking a job as principal at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech and later as assistant director at SUN Area Tech.
"After six years at SUN Tech, I was ready to move into a director position," Bertanzetti said of his decision to accept the job at SUMMIT. "It already has a solid foundation, but I will be working to get the SUMMIT name out there so we can do more for kids and families with more outreach and community involvement."