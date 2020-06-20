Valley employees returning to work as Valley counties spend more time in green are finding new guidelines and protocols in place to protect their health.
At Thermal Product Solutions (TPS), the New Columbia company that manufactures industrial and laboratory ovens and furnaces, and environmental temperature cycling and stability test chambers, employees are happy to return, said Kelli Stimely, TPS director of human resources and safety.
“Up until the green phase, we only had critical production employees in our facility, with most of our office staff working remotely,” Stimely said. “As we’ve moved into the green phase, we’ve invited some of our critical office employees to return to work from the facility, and we’re working through that transition now, which overall has been going well. Employees have let us know they are happy to be back in the facility and happy to be returning to some level of ‘normal.’”
She said the company has been closely monitoring its staff through all phases of the transition to see what it could do better to keep everyone safe. That means staggering breaks, altering entrances and exits to buildings and increased cleaning protocols.
“We’ve also been asking for employee input, as well, as we charter this unprecedented territory together,” she said. “We purchased masks and cleaning supplies, which we have readily available and staged throughout the facility for all employees to use, we’ve adjusted our sick leave policy and asked employees who do not feel well to stay home. We also adjusted times for breaks and lunches and moved employee entrances to minimize the number of employees in one place at one time.
“We’ve also increased our overall facility cleaning program,” Stimely added. “This has been a learning curve for all of us, but knock on wood, we seem to be navigating it as well as possible so far.”
Hospital worker safety
Geisinger had to make a lot of adjustments throughout the health system as the pandemic grew more worrisome. The health system redeployed some workers early in the pandemic as hospitals eliminated elective procedures.
The health system, with 13 hospitals across northeastern Pennsylvania, continues restrictions on visitors, has increased hours at clinics and added Saturday elective procedures to create additional layers of safety for workers and patients.
“As part of our response and preparedness for COVID-19, we reassigned about 2,000 employees to areas of need within the organization,” according to a Geisinger statement.
The health system reported that “To date, most employees have been returned from reassignment and about 600 remain in reassigned roles that are necessary for us to reopen safely. Our work from home recommendation for those who are able remains in place through August 31. Because of numerous efforts such as masking, screening, segmented clinics and appointments and more, our facilities are as safe now as they’ve ever been — if not safer — for our employees, patients and visitors alike.”
Like Geisinger, visitation restrictions remain in place at Evangelical Community Hospital. It is resuming elective procedures weekly but everyone is screened before being allowed to enter all facilities.
Following guidelines
T-Ross Brothers Construction, of Montandon, has been able to remain on the job and adjusted to jobsite changes to keep everyone safe.
“COVID-19 has created very uncertain times for not only Americans but all individuals worldwide,” added Todd Ross, president and chief executive officer. “I am very grateful and feel extremely fortunate that the pandemic did not affect T-Ross Brothers as it did many other businesses. Our hardworking staff has quickly adjusted to the necessary changes on job sites and at our office to ensure safety for not only our employees but the customers we serve.”
T-Ross Brothers has been working at full capacity on all projects since May 1. Following all CDC guidelines and maintaining the welfare of all employees is TRB’s sole priority, said Ellie Kreisher, marketing director.
Staff reporter Rick Dandes contributed to this story.