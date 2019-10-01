New business and home developments in eastern Snyder County will be barred from connecting to the wastewater treatment plant because of a moratorium on new hookups that went into effect Tuesday.
Snyder County Commissioners are decrying the eight-member Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority's (ESCRA's) decision to enact the ban. The authority announced the moratorium following a request by Selinsgrove borough to revise service agreements to its four municipal members — Selinsgrove and Shamokin boroughs and Monroe and Penn townships — as the authority seeks a low-interest loan to fund a $10 million plant upgrade.
"It will stifle growth in the county," Commissioner Peggy Chamberlain Roup said, calling the indefinite moratorium "a nasty move in negotiations."
ESCRA is attempting to secure a loan for a $10 million upgrade to the 40-year-old plant on the Isle of Que and is asking each of the municipalities to sign a resolution supporting the loan in the event of default.
Attorney Bob Cravitz, who represents Selinsgrove Borough, said the council agreed to the resolution on the condition ESCRA approves a new service agreement that would mainly charge fees based on flow and not content.
The borough had recently been involved in a seven-year battle with ESCRA over sewer fee calculations that landed in county court and was settled in 2017 with Selinsgrove agreeing to pay the authority $261,500.
Cravitz said the moratorium was issued "because we didn't include (ESCRA)" in the discussions regarding the service agreement revisions.
Shamokin Dam Manager Ed Hovenstine said that while the moratorium "isn't good for anybody" he said the issue of the loan and the service agreement are "two different battles. Let's not leverage one against the other. Let's get the good interest rate."
Cravitz said Selinsgrove Borough's stance is not holding up the project or the loan and blames ESCRA for creating "a crisis that doesn't have to be."
Neither ESCRA Board Chairman Michael Dunigan or authority Solicitor Ken Potter returned calls for comment. Authority Manager Scott Bailey was not in the office Tuesday.
Roup and county board chairman Joe Kantz said a moratorium could hinder economic development in the county.
"This affects every taxpayer," Kantz said.
Roup noted that the county board last year approved spending a $450,157 federal flood mitigation grant to offset the cost of the $800,000 flood-mitigation upgrade to the wastewater plant, which is part of the planned multi-million dollar improvements.
Selinsgrove Borough had requested a portion of the grant to make improvements to two flood-prone homes, but the commissioners decided more residents would benefit from the wastewater plant improvements.
"We supported ESCRA," said Roup who urged the board to lift the moratorium.