The Pennsylvania departments of Human Services and Aging have announced a new helpline for families in kinship care situations, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and siblings raising children because of the opioid crisis.
The KinConnector hotline is available to connect families with resources ranging from health, financial, and legal services; training; parenting advice; locating physical or behavioral health services; school enrollment; finding support groups and other services designed to help caregivers.
Kinship Navigators will also be available to help families apply for federal, state, and local benefits such as Social Security, public assistance, or CHIP.
“Like other states, Pennsylvania is in the midst of one of the worst public health crises of our generation and now, as addiction and substance abuse continues to impact families across the state, grandparents are on the front lines of the epidemic,” Sen. Gene Yaw said. “KinConnector will help further ease the burden on these families and provide them with additional tools and resources.”
The KinConnector hotline can be reached by calling 866-KIN-2111 or 866-546-2111. Assistance is available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A website of resources is set to launch later this year.
— MARCIA MOORE