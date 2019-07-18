SELINSGROVE — Thirteen-year-old Tyler Roberts spent Thursday morning climbing, sliding and testing out all the equipment at the new all-inclusive playground at East Snyder Park.
"This is great for anyone who wants to play," the Warrior-Run Area student from Limestone said as his beaming mother, Jessica, watched her tall son who was born with a gene mutation that affects his physical growth, balance and coordination.
"They're pushed to grow up so quickly when their hearts are young. He can use everything here and it's a judge-free zone," she said while children of varying abilities played nearby and officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
They were the first to enjoy the new wheelchair- and service animal-accessible 9,600-square-foot playground built by Playworld with funds raised by the Andy Russell Charitable Foundation and donated labor and materials. The play equipment was set up in May with volunteer help from the community.
To date, the foundation has raised a little more than $450,000 of its $475,000 goal, said president Fritz Heinemann.
A GoFundMe page set up in January seeking $120,000 in donations has as of Thursday brought in $2,578.
"It's just another way of trying to get money," said Heinemann of the online solicitation. He said the amount needed now to pay for the project is $22,674. "Most people who became aware of what we're doing have made contributions or offered to help."
At the entry of the playground, the "Everyone's Park" sign is an invitation to the public.
Parents of physically challenged children like Amber Bierbach, of Benton, whose son, Billy, 9, has cerebral palsy, said they are grateful to have a recreational place the entire family can enjoy.
"He loves to swing but he's usually just watching his sister," she said as 7-year-old Mia Bierbach explored the equipment throughout the sprawling playground and Billy was able to use specially designed equipment.
Donna Keister and her grandson, Brody Keister, 4 1/2, both of New Berlin, couldn't stop smiling at each other as they shared a swing.
"He's always been happy, but this takes it to another level," she said.
Brody's mother, Alyssa Keister, said the new playground is a place for her non-verbal, autistic son to "be himself and not be judged. I'm so used to people staring at him and trying to figure out what's wrong with him. I feel more secure here."
Maddison Santiago, of Selinsgrove, was fearless as she moved throughout the site with the aid of a walker.
Born with cerebral palsy, the 5-year-old was initially hesitant to go down the slide alone but after a few times she implored her great-grandfather, Elwood "Woody" Partica to stand back while she slid down with a broad smile.
"I'm in tears. This little child has been wanting something like this for so long," Maddison's great-grandmother Nilda Cruz Partica said.