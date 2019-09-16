SELINSGROVE — Geisinger Life Flight crews have completed more than 30 blood transfusions since they began carrying a cooler containing life-saving plasma on each emergency call this year.
The addition of blood being onboard all air ambulances from Life Flight's six bases, including Selinsgrove, and the ground transport unit means better care for critically injured patients before they arrive at the hospital, Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender said.
“Administering blood to a traumatically injured patient before arriving at the hospital has been shown to decrease shock, reduce the need for blood transfusions in the hospital, and increases survival rates,” said Dr. Samuel Slimmer, a Geisinger emergency medicine physician and Life Flight’s associate medical director.
Geisinger blood banks supply the blood Life Flight uses. Couriers transport blood between blood centers and Life Flight bases around-the-clock to ensure blood supplies are replenished should any blood be used on a call.
Life Flight paramedics and flight nurses underwent additional training to learn how to store and pack blood as well as administer a blood transfusion. Guidelines were also developed for how and when to use blood in the field, including flight crews being in contact with medical command staff to evaluate patients in determining if a blood transfusion is appropriate while in transport to the hospital. Each medical helicopter carries two units of the universal type O blood.
“Being able to give blood to a patient before arriving at the hospital saves lives,” said Steve Davis, a flight nurse and supervisor at the Life Flight 4 base in Montoursville. “This has been a year-long process and something we recognized we needed to do to continue to enhance the critical and pre-hospital care our crew members provide every day. By offering this care, we’re adding value to the communities we serve.”