SELINSGROVE — State Rep. David Rowe will address the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee during its luncheon meeting today.
Rowe, R-85, of Lewisburg, will provide an update about his first few weeks in office, according to the chamber. The committee also plans to review information from a recent Energy Summit, look ahead to the Innovation Summit, plan for the November Joint Legislative Breakfast and discuss GrowPA. Discussion also will include support for the ribbon-cutting and open house for state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver’s new office at the Susquehanna Valley Mall and the open house for Rowe’s office the following week.
The luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Marzoni’s in Selinsgrove.
— JOE SYLVESTER