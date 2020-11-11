For the second time this school year, Mount Carmel Area School District will shift all students to remote learning after the district reported positive cases in one staff member and one student.
The district will go to remote learning today and Friday, Superintendent Pete Cheddar said in a release. All extracurricular activities are on hold until Monday.
Also on Wednesday, Danville announced two more positive cases among students in its primary school. The school will remain open, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
Superintendent Chris Venna of the Shamokin Area School District announced Wednesday one student tested positive for COVID-19. According to Venna, the student wasn’t in school this week and contact tracing determined no additional students or staff had to quarantine. On Monday, Venna announced three cases within the district.
Cheddar said both cases at Mount Carmel "are related to the same household" and are in the junior/senior high school. The individuals who tested positive were in the building on Tuesday.
Contact tracing is underway Cheddar said.
The move to remote learning for all students was out of an "abundance of caution," Cheddar said. Lunches for both days will be available for pickup at both buildings from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today.
"We made this decision based on two factors," Cheddar said. "One is to give our district the ability to deep clean the buildings and classrooms and the second is the number of students and staff members currently quarantined due to potential positive cases."
Cheddar also said the district's return to in-person learning "is dependent upon the continued responsible behavior of our entire school learning community, which includes the importance of daily morning screenings before coming to school and staying home if sick."
In September, Mount Carmel shut down for two weeks after an outbreak of cases at the high school.
At Danville, Boyle said two students who are siblings tested positive and contact tracing has been completed. Parents of students who need to quarantine have been notified.
This week, Boyle announced its middle school will begin staggered schedules on Monday with half of the students attending every other day based on last names. The students will learn remotely on days they are out of school.