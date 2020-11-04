New vote-scanning machine malfunctions, causes minor setback

MIDDLEBURG — The counting of 4,341 absentee and mail-in ballots in Snyder County got off to a slow start Tuesday morning when the high-speed scanner failed to work.
Elections Director Debbie Bilger said the vote-tabulating machine failed to work and the company was called to help get it running.
“The machine scans and sorts 72 ballots per minute,” she said.
In the basement of the courthouse, county Commissioners Joe Kantz, Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig were joined by several volunteers who helped sort the ballots in preparation for them to be scanned and counted.
One volunteer placed hundreds of ballots at a time in an $11,000 piece of equipment capable of opening about 1,000 pieces of mail per minute.
The high-speed scanning equipment was running by the afternoon and just before 5 p.m. the county determined that 61 of the ballots were “naked” and not placed in a required “secrecy” envelope. The votes were thrown out and county officials contacted media to get the word out that those 61 voters could still cast a ballot at the polls until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A poll watcher from New Jersey attempted to get the names of the voters whose ballots were set aside so he could contact them and encourage them to go to the polls but Kantz said county solicitor Robert Cravitz recommended he be denied.
“The law doesn’t give us a remedy to cure a bad ballot,” Kantz said.
Fewer than 1,000 ballots are expected to arrive at the county office after the election, said Bilger. Of the 5,230 ballots issued, 4,341 were returned by Election Day and many others were returned at the polls, she said.
Another 16 ballots were cast Tuesday by county residents who were in quarantine due to COVID-19. Emergency Management Director Derick Shambach and Ewig collected the ballots and cleaned them with a special $1,200 spray equipment and hospital-grade disinfectant. The county purchased two types of disenfectant, one that cost $50 per gallon and another that cost $410 for 70 tablets.
The sprayer is also being used to clean rooms and vehicles, County Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said.