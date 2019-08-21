LEWISBURG — David Rowe, Rep.-elect of Pennsylvania's 85th House District will be sworn in "tentatively" on Sept. 17.
Rowe won Tuesday night's special election to fill the seat vacated by Fred Keller when he replaced Tom Marino in Congress. Rowe, on Wednesday, said he had talked with House Speaker Mike Turzai, who also said to Rowe, "nothing is set in stone, but plan on that date."
What makes this whole process interesting, Rowe said, is that normally someone wins an election in November, they are sworn in and the House session begins in January. "But in the instance of a special election, I take the role of representative immediately."
"So right now I am representative-elect," he said. "I guess that's the proper designation. For all intents and purposes, I am the representative of the district. But since I have not been sworn in yet, I can't vote."
Rowe has decided to keep the office going at 343 Chestnut St. #1, Mifflinburg — Fred Keller's old office. "Fred had a good thing going there," Rowe said, "and I'll try to keep as much in place as I can."
There is currently only one staffer at the Mifflinburg office, "so I'll need to hire another one," he said. "There is a secretary in Harrisburg and I plan on keeping her if she'll stay. For sure I'll need to hire one staffer. Maybe a part-timer as well, depending on how my meeting with leadership goes."
Rowe is eager to meet with residents he wants to get to know and is planning an open house — at a date yet to be determined — at the Mifflinburg office.
Rowe on Wednesday met at the district office in Mifflinburg and was told that all his questions would be answered at a meeting in Harrisburg on Thursday.
"David will find it is a different world in Harrisburg," said Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, Sunbury, on Wednesday. "You take in a lot of information all at once. Then you bring it home and consider your constituents."
Rowe will have to learn the ins and outs of Harrisburg, Culver said, and there will be lots of people he'll have to meet. "But he's a quick learner and I believe he'll be just fine."