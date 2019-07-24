WILLIAMSPORT — “Newsies” is certainly a production that is lively and entertaining, but it also carries a message that this year’s Student Summer Stock director, Dr. C. Austin Hill, said is relevant to the young actors performing it.
“Most of the characters are the same age as the actors playing them, the music is incredibly catchy, the dance demands are very challenging, and — hopefully — it’s a title an audience will recognize.
“But more,” he said, “the show has a very important social message. The show is about what can happen when people — and young people in particular — work together towards a common goal. It’s about unification, about courageously taking a stand against injustice, about shaking the fears that come from being very young, and it’s about the type of overcoming that can only happen when we work together.
“I can’t think of a better message to share with, and share by means of, this very young cast of actors.”
The production consists of a 44-member cast, the actors ranging from 7th to 12th grade. Hill said some of the biggest challenges preparing for the production has been scheduling practices amidst family summer plans, vacations and jobs.
But the joys have far outweighed the strain of scheduling accommodations. Hill, a visiting assistant professor of theatre at Lycoming College, said he was asked last fall to direct the longstanding Student Summer Stock production.
“I was excited about the chance to work with a young cast…to make a professional quality piece of theatre,” he said.
That quality has included staying true to history, since “Newsies” is based on an actual newsboys strike in 1899. He and the students together dug into that history to better prepare for the production. One of the things Hill especially pointed out was the historical fact that many of these “newsboys” were actually newsgirls, though he said history books ignored this for many years.
Hill said Disney and Music International, which manages the rights to the “Newsies” production, also recognized this historical fact as well as the fact that in most theatre groups, “women tend to vastly outnumber men,” so they allowed for the show to include both.
Sixty percent of Student Summer Stock’s cast are women.
Sixteen-year-old Zoe Zola, is one of them. The soon-to-be junior at Danville Area High School, plays a “bowery beauty” in the “Newsies” production. She prepared for her role with some research into the history and roles of burlesque women of the time. In her first year taking part in Student Summer Stock, Zola said she has especially enjoyed the support and friendliness she has experienced from all involved.
The experience has also been profitable.
“I feel that it has been very beneficial for me because it has given me the opportunity to work with a wide variety of actors from many different schools,” she said. “Everyone in the show is talented in a unique way, so seeing so many different people express themselves has been a helpful learning experience.”
Hill said he has especially liked the casts’ energy, vitality, and talent, and said they are fun to be around. He has also enjoyed working with his creative team, comprised of professional designers and technicians, including music director Tim Latsha, choreographer Allison Hill, and some of his former, current and future students, including stage manager Sarah Dubos, technical director Makenzy LaFever, assistant choreographer/costume shop assistant Jennifer Spencer, and properties designer/assistant stage manager Emma Klopp.
Zola agreed that being able to work with experienced, older staff has been beneficial as well.
“I have been able to learn from their different teaching styles,” she said, “and I feel like I will be able to bring some of their lessons to future shows.”
Hill said the production promises to keep audiences engaged with fun and energetic songs, most of them revised versions of Alan Menken and Jack Feldman tunes written for the 1992 film, “Newsies”.
“If I’ve done my job correctly,” Hill said, “this should be a production that is incredibly entertaining and profoundly inspiring. I honestly hope that our audiences leave feeling empowered to stand up for those around them and to look for ways in which working together can help overcome profound injustice.”