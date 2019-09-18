A year after the Midd-West School District football program was ceremoniously launched with the aid of an NFL grant, school administrators learned the financial aid would end two years earlier than expected.
Roman Oben, NFL Vice President of Youth & High School Football, said the corporation never intended for the grant to be a three-year commitment.
"Unfortunately there was miscommunication regarding the initial term length," said Oben. He announced on Wednesday the NFL would contribute additional funds to support the football program through the 2020 season.
It is welcome news to Superintendent Rick Musselman, who was notified a few months ago that the district would not receive any more financial assistance beyond what it got last year through the inaugural NFL grant. The grant included $70,000 from the Hall of Fame, $5,000 from the Pittsburgh Steelers, $25,000 worth of equipment from USA Football and uniforms and equipment from Nike and Riddell.
The grant was given to help establish the western Snyder County school district's own program after it ended a 16-year football co-op with neighboring East Juniata.
Musselman said since the district did not apply for the grant and did not have a contract with the NFL. It has nothing in writing to prove it was a three-year grant. He said he was told the NFL staffer who informed the district administrators that they were receiving a three-year financial commitment had no right to make the offer and no longer works at the corporation.
"We all thought it was a three-year grant," said district athletic director Bree Solomon. "When anyone asked for information, it was always with a three-year budget projection."
The news that the grant was ending after one year has been a major letdown to many in the community, particularly members of the Midd-West Quarterback Club board. The club did not expect to have to cover the cost of transportation, equipment reconditioning, uniform and helmet replacements until 2021.
"We were expecting to get enough for three years. This is very disappointing," said Club President Jean Fawver Wednesday morning.
She described how the club members and parents are now "busting our butts to raise money to keep the football program going."
On Tuesday, Musselman said the district still has about $20,000 leftover from the grant to support the football program. It was continuing to work with Oben to find other means of support so the football club wouldn't be left in the lurch.
On Wednesday, Oben announced said the NFL would kick in more money to help the program by contributing about $14,000 to cover transportation costs this year and, with the support of the NFL Foundation, provide an additional $10,000 for this season and $10,000 for the 2020 season.
"The additional funds will cover operational expenses needed to run a football program," he said.
Fawver was grateful to learn early Wednesday evening the NFL would continue to support the program when it had no legal responsibility.
"They could have just walked away," she said.
A grateful Musselman said, despite the frustration with not knowing the terms of the grant, he didn't want to be "a sore winner."
"We got more (from the NFL and other organizations) than anyone else and we should be thankful," he said.