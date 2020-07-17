The state Department of Health reported 1,032 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania Friday, marking the largest increase since May 10 and only the second time since that date the state reported more than 1,000 cases.
The other day was July 10, when the state reported 1,009 cases. The state has reported 700 or more cases in 10 of the last 11 days and now has reported 99,478 positive cases since it began tracking the virus in March.
Also on Friday, Union County officially released a travel policy; bars and restaurants said they would push back against the governor's new limitations; and several pro, semi-pro, amateur and college sports teams have submitted plans to allow fans to attend events.
Nine new cases were reported in Vally residents — at least one in each county. That is the largest increase for the Valley since there were 11 new cases on July 8. Montour County also recorded its first case in a long-term care facility — an employee.
Northumberland County cases increased by five to 360, Montour by two to 84. Union (109) and Snyder (75) each increased by one case.
No new deaths were reported in the Valley. To date, 16 Valley residents’ deaths have been linked to the virus — 10 in Northumberland County and two each in the other three counties.
The state reported 19 new deaths, pushing the statewide total to 6,992.
There are now 680 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 28 over the previous day. Two more patients are on ventilators, making the total 92.
Union County travel guidance
Union County employees who travel to any area identified as having a high amount of COVID-19 cases by state officials are not be allowed to return to work for 14 consecutive days upon return, according to new guidance provided by county officials. The self-quarantine will be unpaid leave unless employees use vacation, personal or compensatory time.
Employees are encouraged to review the COVID-19 Information for travelers on the state's online coronavirus hub: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Travelers.aspx
Employees are required to notify their director if they have already made plans or are planning to travel to any of the states listed on the site. If a state gets added to the list while an employee is visiting, a self-quarantine will be required.
Nursing home cases
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,520 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,562 cases among employees, for a total of 22,082 at 777 distinct facilities in 58 counties, according to a news release by the state Department of Health. Out of the state’s total deaths, 4,784 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,398 of our total cases are in health care workers.
The Montour County worker now makes 13 employees in Valley long-term care facilities who have been infected. Sixty-three Valley facility residents have contracted the virus.
To date, 59 residents and nine employees at three facilities in Northumberland County have tested positive. There have been six deaths at facilities in the county.
There was no change in Union and Snyder counties, where one resident and three employees at three facilities have been infected in the former county and three residents in one facility in the latter.
Nobody has died at Montour, Snyder or Union facilities.
Restaurants to fight back
At a news conference outside a suburban Harrisburg restaurant, restaurant owners said they are laying off staff and taking yet another hit, with barely any notice before the governor announced new restrictions Wednesday.
"Here we are going into a weekend and he just drops the hammer on us," said Matt Flinchbaugh, owner of Flinchy's Restaurant & Bar, just a few miles from the state Capitol.
The changes include reducing capacity limits from 50 percent to 25 percent and the total includes businesses' staff members.
Fans in the stands
Several professional, semi-professional, amateur and college sports teams have submitted plans to the state Department of Health to have fans in the stands, the agency said Friday.
The Wolf administration declined to reveal which organizations, teams or colleges have submitted plans, or whether it has approved any, saying it's up to the teams to reveal that information.
The administration said it continues to discourage spectators or fans from attending games to prevent transmission of the virus.
Professional and college sports remain subject to Pennsylvania's state-ordered limit of fewer than 250 people on site for games and practices, effectively meaning that Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football games cannot have fans in the stands.
The Associated Press contributed to this report