Nine Snyder County employees have been furloughed for at least 30 days due to the statewide stay-at-home order.
Three employees in the Conservation District; two sheriff deputies and one staff member each from Children and Youth, treasurer, prothonotary and assessment will be out of work temporarily.
Board Chairman Joe Kantz said the furloughs will last at least 30 days and save about $20,000 during that period. More furloughs will be considered in a few weeks and if the stay-at-home order is extended beyond April, he said.
"It's never easy, but at this point in time it's necessary," said Commissioner Chuck Steininger. "It's on a furlough basis, not a lay off."
The furloughed employees will be eligible to collect unemployment, he said.
Commissioner Adam Ewig called it a "preemptive" move and said whether there will be more furloughs will depend on how quickly nonessential businesses are opened.
The commissioners had considered furloughing one of two custodians but decided against it.
Kantz said each county office is being cleaned by its employees several times a day.
"They have a checklist and must clean surfaces in their office three times a day," he said. The list is turned over to County Clerk Tony Phillips at the end of each week.