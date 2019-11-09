MOUNT CARMEL — The fire at Arcos Industries shortly after midnight Saturday was called in by an employee working the third shift.
General Manager Harry Wehr said a foreman spotted the flames "shooting out of the roof" in a storage area.
Mount Carmel Fire Chief Brian Hollenbush said the emergency call came in at 12:02 a.m.
He is investigating the fire that "gutted" the office area and spread to the roof.
Hollenbush said he knows where the fire started but has not yet determined the cause.
"I believe it's electrical," he said.
Wehr said the welding consumables manufacturing company, which celebrated 100 years in business last January, has operated a plant in Mount Carmel for about 57 years and employs 94.
"I've been there for 42 years and this is the first fire, and hopefully the last," he said. "The important thing is that no one was hurt."
Production will be able to continue since only a small section outside the office area was damaged, Wehr said.
Several fire companies responded to the blaze. Atlas Fire Company was the last to leave at 7:30 a.m., Hollenbush said.