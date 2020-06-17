MIDDLEBURG — Chanel H. Kantz will serve no more time in jail after pleading no contest in Snyder County Court on Wednesday to two counts of simple assault for drugging and raping two women, a crime that one victim said had her contemplating suicide.
Kantz, 28, of Port Trevorton, was facing numerous sexual assault charges for the October 2014 drugging and raping of two women. Her co-defendant, Craig L. Poust, 46, pleaded no contest in March to two counts of indecent assault and is serving an 18- to 43-year sentence for the 2012 rape of a 16-year-old girl, drug and weapons offenses.
The couple was scheduled to go on trial together this spring prior to reaching the plea agreements after a mistrial was declared in a trial last year.
At the plea and sentencing hearing before Judge Michael H. Sholley Wednesday morning, Kantz appeared via Zoom at her lawyer, Michael Rudinsky's side.
The two victims, whose names are being withheld due to the nature of the crime, also attended the hearing on Zoom.
The no-contest plea to two counts of misdemeanor simple assault could have put Kantz in prison for up to four years. However, she had already served 630 days in jail following her arrest in 2016. She has been free since 2018.
Sholley sentenced Kantz to 11 1/2 months to 23 months, with immediate parole. She remains on probation through December 2021 for a prior drug and weapon conviction.
At the hearing, one of Kantz's victims spoke out against what she deemed a light sentence.
"My whole life was uprooted," the woman said, describing how she suffered from depression, anxiety and suicidal tendencies after being "lured" by Kantz to the home she shared with Poust where they drugged and assaulted her.
Seeing Kantz "just walk away... is like a punch in the face," she said, adding that she was speaking for other victims of Kantz and Poust "who could not speak up."
The case against Kantz and Poust started in February 2016 when police found a marijuana-growing operation and a handgun with a homemade silencer at the couple's home while investigating reports they had drugged and raped several women.
After their release on bail that year, the pair ran off and were on the lam for two months before being apprehended in Northern California two months later. They were using assumed names and had changed their appearances when they were caught.
Kantz's sentencing on Wednesday "marks the end of a very long road," District Attorney Michael Piecuch said. "From the start of the investigation, it was clear that Craig Poust was the most culpable person involved in these crimes and he will be in state prison for a very long time because of them. I am grateful for the courage of the victims in this case and all the women who spoke out during the course of this investigation. Because of them, Poust and Kantz have been held accountable for their crimes, and hopefully, it prevented other women from being victimized."