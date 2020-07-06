There were no new local COVID-19 cases announced Monday as the state Department of Health said there were 450 additional cases statewide, the fourth consecutive day cases have dropped from the previous day.
The last time there were no new cases locally was June 8. Before that, the last day without a new case was April 8.
Also on Monday, Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital revealed new patient and testing data including hospitalizations. There were 26 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at their facilities, three at the Lewisburg hospital and 23 across Geisinger's network.
Statewide, there was one new death announced Monday.
There have now been 90,304 Pennsylvania cases of the novel coronavirus since March and the state estimates that 78 percent of patients have already recovered.
Statewide, 598 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized, an increase of nine from Sunday's data. There are also now 103 patients on ventilators across the state, an increase of five over the past 24 hours.
New cases of COVID-19 reached record highs in each of the first four days of July across the United States even as Pennsylvania’s new case counts dipped during that same span.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 50,000 new cases on each day July 1-4, with a high of 57,718 on July 3. The single-day totals during that span are the highest recorded during the pandemic domestically, according to CDC data.
The CDC reported 44,361 new cases for July 5, the seventh-highest single day total.
The latest data showed there were no new cases in the Valley for the first time in nearly one month. The cumulative total local county caseload since the start of the pandemic is 327 in Northumberland County, 95 in Union, 76 in Montour and 68 in Snyder.
Evangelical Community Hospital experienced a spike in testing last week. That hasn’t correlated with a spike in positive results or hospitalizations, though the Lewisburg hospital has hundreds of results pending.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, Evangelical staff performed 3,378 tests since the start of the pandemic, with 284 positives and 306 tests pending results, according to data provided by Deanna Hollenbach, public relations and communications manager.
There’s been a near 95 percent increase in the number of tests performed at Evangelical from June 4 to July 6. Positive results rose from 196 cases to 284 and negatives jumped from 1,469 to 2,788, nearly a 90 percent rise.
Four patients died of the disease as of Monday afternoon, up from two on June 4.
There were three COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Evangelical on Monday, a total Dr. John Devine, vice president of medical affairs, said was “in keeping with what the hospital has seen all along.”
Geisinger hasn’t had an increase in hospitalizations, either, according to Joe Stender, media relations specialist.
Stender emphasized community members take precautions like wearing a mask in public, social distancing and practicing good hand hygiene.
Throughout the pandemic, Geisinger staff administered 54,327 tests across its facility network, with 4,041 returning positive, 49,712 returning negative and 632 patients discharged from system hospitals.
There were 23 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 across the Geisinger network on Monday, Stender said.
Devine, the Evangelical doctor, said that should a surge in new cases present, Evangelical is prepared to reinstate its specialized COVID-19 units. Staff continues to screen all patients and visitors for symptoms and they maintain a virus test site across from the hospital behind the Plaza 15 Shopping Center. It’s open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and is available to anyone experiencing mild symptoms or who believe they may have been exposed to the virus.
A doctor’s referral isn’t necessary to be screened for a test at the site, Hollenbach said previously.
“By being acutely aware of the region’s situation and knowing the tools we have in place and our ability to respond, we can pivot and adjust on a moment’s notice to go into full-pandemic response mode when needed,” Devine said.
State, local numbers
DOH officials confirmed one new COVID-19-related death statewide on Sunday, pushing the state total to 6,754. There have been 14 deaths in the Valley: 8 in Northumberland County and 2 each in Montour, Snyder and Union counties, since the state began tracking data in March.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,933 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,351 cases among employees, for a total of 21,284 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,593 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
State data show 63 Valley cases are tied to five long-term care facilities in three counties. In Northumberland County, 51 residents and 8 eight employees at 2 facilities have had COVID, 1 patient and 2 employees at 3 facilities in Union County have tested positive and 1 patient at a Snyder County facility has tested positive.
Approximately 6,824 of total cases are in health care workers.