SUNBURY — Temperatures crept into the upper 80s on Wednesday with thick, humid air. Valley youngsters were quick to respond to news that there may be no snow days when the 2019-20 school year begins next month.
Most of them wouldn't mind spending a snowy winter day indoors doing school work.
Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill that would allow school districts to eliminate snow days — and extend the school year — by giving students work to do at home when weather shuts the school. A dozen Pennsylvania schools — 10 public schools, one charter and one private school — were part of a three-year pilot program ending with the 2017-18 school year.
Most Valley schools have programs in place for older students having access to school-issued technology, either tablets or laptops, which would allow for the implementation of the program.
Sitting at the Sunbury Community Pool on Wednesday afternoon, 11-year-old Eva Lopatofsky liked the idea.
"It's a good idea, then kids can get their work done and if we need verbal help, we can get it," she said. "It also gives us time to look up what we need."
Kayden Brumlow, also 11, liked the thought of lounging at home on a snowy day doing school work.
"It would be good to sit on the couch and work," she said. "I am a fast typer, so I can get my work done quicker."
Sitting with Brumlow and Lopatofsky in the shade at the Sunbury pool, Lanie Jo Holtzapple wondered how some students would get access, either with broadband at home or a computer.
"We have to find a way to to get our computers back and forth to school," Holtzapple said. "But it would be good to hang out at home and find a way to work with your friends on schoolwork."