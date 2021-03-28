Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.